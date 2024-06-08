DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,084. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

