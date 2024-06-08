Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $398-408 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.97 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.580 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAPA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

