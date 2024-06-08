Dymension (DYM) Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dymension (DYM) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00003746 BTC on major exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $453.53 million and approximately $24.92 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dymension’s total supply is 1,023,958,794 coins and its circulating supply is 174,795,392 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,023,818,321 with 174,652,803 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 2.7669304 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $28,666,458.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

