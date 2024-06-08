Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.28. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 181,308 shares.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$56.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.18 million during the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

