Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $260.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Shares of ECL opened at $239.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.88. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $240.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,423,116,000 after acquiring an additional 304,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,078,000 after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,294,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,224,000 after buying an additional 85,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after buying an additional 91,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

