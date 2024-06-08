Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.42. 828,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,587,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $36,374,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $32,473,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,273,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

