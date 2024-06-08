Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Trading Down 1%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Elementis Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.