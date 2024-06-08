Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Natixis Investment Managers International’s 3rd Largest Position

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.8% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $67,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $6,398,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 176.3% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $8,326,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

LLY traded up $12.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $849.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.73. The company has a market cap of $807.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $432.34 and a 12-month high of $856.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

