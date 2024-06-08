ELIS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $396,374.99 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $396,374.99 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02479866 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $556.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

