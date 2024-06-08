EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Director Carol P. Lowe Sells 1,245 Shares

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE EME opened at $376.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.79 and a 1-year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $153,739,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 489.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

