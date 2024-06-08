Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Down 20%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 106,659 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 39,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$963,300.00, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.50.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

