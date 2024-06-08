Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.70. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Endesa Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

