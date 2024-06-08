Energi (NRG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $848,371.64

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $848,371.64 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00046449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,640,547 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

