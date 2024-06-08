Eni S.p.A. (E) to Issue — Dividend of $0.50 on December 6th

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4993 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

ENI has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ENI has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ENI to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on E. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

