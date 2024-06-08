Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

