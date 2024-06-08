Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 171,408 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Target worth $173,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

