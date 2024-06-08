Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 112,809 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Analog Devices worth $312,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $234.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.49. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

