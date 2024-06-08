Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,899 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $182,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,740,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,960,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,960,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,126 shares of company stock worth $53,540,046. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $163.36 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $154.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

