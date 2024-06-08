Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Boston Scientific worth $139,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

BSX opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

