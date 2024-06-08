Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of S&P Global worth $445,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $428.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.41. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

