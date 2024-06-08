Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $285,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $65.88 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

