Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $132.11 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,107 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $132,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

