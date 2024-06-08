Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $469.85 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

