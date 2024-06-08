Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,661,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,339 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of AT&T worth $178,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

