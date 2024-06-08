Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,938,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $304,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $137.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

