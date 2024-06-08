Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,089,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $332,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

