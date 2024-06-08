Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42,004 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of CoStar Group worth $158,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,386,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,487,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $1,579,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

