Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,588 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,588 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $295,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,142,000 after buying an additional 63,371 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,638,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,215,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

