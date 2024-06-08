Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,807 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $135,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

IUSG stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $123.54. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

