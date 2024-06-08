Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 674,158 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,227,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,158 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $151,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,489,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,254,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,926,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,672,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

