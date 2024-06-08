Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,097 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $145,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

