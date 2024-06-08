Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,197,567 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $78,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Viper Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 443,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

