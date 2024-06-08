Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 48,122 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 242,765 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AB. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.39. 126,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.60 million. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

