Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 855,882 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,882 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Rollins worth $73,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 485,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 480,292 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,478 shares of company stock worth $1,417,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 1,131,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.