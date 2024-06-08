Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,120 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $64,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after buying an additional 618,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

