Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 29,555 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Kraft Heinz worth $60,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,340,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

