Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 72,777 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $58,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $5,834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.75.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.63. 235,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $215.17 and a one year high of $344.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.