Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 865 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.10.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

