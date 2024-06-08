Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,033 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,321 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 157,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,057 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,750,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 1,150,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,967. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,513,503 shares of company stock valued at $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares valued at $15,950,628. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

