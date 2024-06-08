Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alamo Group worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $5,177,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 119.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 267,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.99. 47,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.61. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALG

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.