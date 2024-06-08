Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $68.48 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,643 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Omnicom Group worth $68,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

