Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.37 Million Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,262 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RXO by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in RXO by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,997,000 after buying an additional 248,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in RXO by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Price Performance

NYSE:RXO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 398,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.44, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.27. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXO shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $104,784.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,593,694 shares in the company, valued at $317,955,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,128,060 shares of company stock worth $22,099,090. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

