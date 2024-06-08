Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 42.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 43.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,983,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $80.45. 791,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $89.83.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

