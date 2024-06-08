Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 100,141 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,746,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.66% of NiSource worth $72,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after buying an additional 370,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 128,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 3,730,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

