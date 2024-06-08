Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 20,448 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,277. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

