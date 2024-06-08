Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,152 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.56. 449,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.67 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

