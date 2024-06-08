Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 217,041 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217,041 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $82,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.98. 3,173,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

