EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

