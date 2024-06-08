ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get ESAB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESAB Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 302.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ESAB by 55.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.