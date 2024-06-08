Ethereum Price Tops $3,683.69 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $442.59 billion and $16.37 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,683.69 or 0.05314206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00046877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,147,950 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

